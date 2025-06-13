OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.07. 35,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 135,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OPAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a market cap of $548.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OPAL Fuels

In related news, Director Nadeem Nisar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,848.48. This trade represents a 8.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott V. Dols bought 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,599 shares in the company, valued at $352,509.28. This trade represents a 10.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,232 shares of company stock valued at $236,999. 84.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 265,762 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113,034 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Articles

