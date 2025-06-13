BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 77,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 210,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Friday, June 6th.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.95 million, a P/E ratio of 148.95 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.03 million. BitFuFu had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 40.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BitFuFu Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitFuFu

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the first quarter worth $905,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BitFuFu during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

