Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 61,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $301.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.08. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,722 shares of company stock valued at $93,690,448 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

