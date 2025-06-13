Short Interest in US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Decreases By 88.9%

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.4%

USVN stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

