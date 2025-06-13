Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Down 90.3% in May

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the May 15th total of 177,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNON opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Tenon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Tenon Medical ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.05. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 1,785.88% and a negative net margin of 413.88%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TNON. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Tenon Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenon Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

