Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 326 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $280.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.46 and its 200-day moving average is $243.34. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $167.23 and a twelve month high of $283.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

