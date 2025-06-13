Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.