Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a growth of 398.6% from the May 15th total of 58,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 578,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vivakor Price Performance

Shares of VIVK opened at $0.99 on Friday. Vivakor has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The company had revenue of $37.34 million for the quarter.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

Featured Stories

