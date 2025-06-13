Opinicus Capital Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Opinicus Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE SPG opened at $158.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

