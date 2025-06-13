Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.