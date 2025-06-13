Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires 3,643 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $199.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.