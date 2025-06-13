Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Atlanta Braves has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,549 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.45 per share, with a total value of $67,304.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,754.40. This trade represents a 6.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deretta C. Rhodes sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $31,423.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,498.64. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 121,872 shares of company stock worth $5,043,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 56.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

