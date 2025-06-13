Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $512.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.99 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91,988 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.