Puff Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Puff Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the period. Puff Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after buying an additional 4,849,460 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after buying an additional 1,848,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,735,000 after buying an additional 771,500 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,432,000 after buying an additional 161,238 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after buying an additional 559,519 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $40.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

