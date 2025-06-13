CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.04.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $460.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $462.88 and its 200-day moving average is $460.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

