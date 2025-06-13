Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $292,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after buying an additional 470,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Target by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,814,000 after acquiring an additional 754,883 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $99.20 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.44.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

