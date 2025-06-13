Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $108.36 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.23.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. CJS Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

