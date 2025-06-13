iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 279,223 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 179,567 call options.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

