Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSD stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $47.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

