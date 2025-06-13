Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lowered by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $297.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.