Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform Rating

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1%

Williams Companies stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 7,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.