Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.41 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

