Delta Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,075 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 986,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after buying an additional 756,604 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.58. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

