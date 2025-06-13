Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,286,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,549 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

