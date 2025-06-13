RMR Wealth Builders Has $2.44 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

