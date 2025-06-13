Tobam Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tobam lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158,987 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

