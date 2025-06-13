Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $126.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

