iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $192.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

