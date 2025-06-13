Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Announces Earnings Results

Caffyns (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.19 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Caffyns had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.
Caffyns Stock Performance
Caffyns stock opened at GBX 450 ($6.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.06. Caffyns has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 520 ($7.08). The stock has a market cap of £12.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 435.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 439.55.
About Caffyns
