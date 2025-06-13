Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Announces Earnings Results

Caffyns (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.19 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Caffyns had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

Caffyns Stock Performance

Caffyns stock opened at GBX 450 ($6.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.06. Caffyns has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 520 ($7.08). The stock has a market cap of £12.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 435.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 439.55.

Get Caffyns alerts:

About Caffyns

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.