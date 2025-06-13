Albert D Mason Inc. Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

