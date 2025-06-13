Osprey Private Wealth LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 2.4% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 767,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,749,000 after buying an additional 516,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $270.99 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.96 and a 12 month high of $273.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

