F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 48,285 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 48,285 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 4.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.30.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $160.44. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $202.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $558.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.