Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 105 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Amgen Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $297.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.