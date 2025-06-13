Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $44.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

