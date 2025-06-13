Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 267 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $410.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.