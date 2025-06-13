CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,894 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $5,348,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 107,680 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $100,092,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $136.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.25. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.59.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

