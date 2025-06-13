CCM Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $197.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

