Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,444,000 after buying an additional 3,029,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,583,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,286,000 after buying an additional 45,443 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,606,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,368,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,413,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

