CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

