Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,879 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $68.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

