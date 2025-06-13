Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $178.99 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $180.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $96,335.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,634.16. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,354 shares of company stock valued at $40,512,695 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

