Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Cut by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus cut their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.