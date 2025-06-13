GEN Financial Management INC. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.