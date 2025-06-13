PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Sells 1,077 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $202.64 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.42. The company has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

