Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.52. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 34,805,948 shares.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 1.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 2,155,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $9,679,465.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Long sold 47,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $111,366.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,245.60. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,936,189 shares of company stock worth $82,225,986. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

