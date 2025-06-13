Sky Investment Group LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 5,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,859.84. The trade was a 12.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

