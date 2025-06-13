Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $1.65 Million in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in InterDigital by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $388,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,318,110. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samir Armaly sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $176,459.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,554.56. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,642. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $221.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $231.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.82 and its 200-day moving average is $202.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

