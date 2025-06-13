MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Up 50% – Here’s Why

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) rose 50% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 404,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 149,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

MTB Metals Trading Up 50.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About MTB Metals

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

