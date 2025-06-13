Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC Purchases 293 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $111.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

