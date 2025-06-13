Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Stock Price Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 685,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 785% from the average daily volume of 77,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.05.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company's flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 57.43 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

